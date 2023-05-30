Agrifish, Lollobrigida: Inconsistent Commission on reuse investments. Italy is a European excellence in packaging waste management

"Italy has been strongly committed to the circular economy sector for years and has a packaging waste management model which, in our opinion, represents excellence at a European level, with a recycling rate of over 70% and consequent achievement of the objectives 9 years in advance. The PNRR itself envisages investments of 2.1 billion euros for further improvement of the management capacity of the collection and recycling system, to modernize existing plants and develop new ones. it is inconsistent that the commission has approved these further investments in recycling and any case at the same time wants to impose a sudden change of course, favoring reuse".

Thus Francesco Lollobrigida, Minister Masaf, on the occasion of the Agrifish Council scheduled for today in Brussels.

"We disagree with the approach aimed at predetermining the formats and materials of the packaging that can be placed on the market; in this regard, it should be remembered that containers and packaging are often part of corporate marketing, which allows for the diversification and enhancement of products Just think of the wine that often characterizes the typology, the image of notoriety.

As regards the interception systems or systems to be proposed, these would end up penalizing the exported products due to the difficulties associated with the recovery of the containers. We, therefore, believe that there should be no obligation to resort to the security deposit to the detriment of separate waste collection, given that both achieve the same result, also in consideration of the investments that have been made up to now to carry out the adequate separate waste collection.

Furthermore, we do not agree with the ban on single-use packaging for food products, especially recyclable ones. Disposable packaging is essential for the protection and conservation of food, information to the consumer, the traceability and hygiene of the products, and also facilitating their marketing and export. This type of packaging also plays an important role in the prevention and food waste and their elimination would lead to an increase in CO2 emissions.

We believe that such a prohibition does not lead to improvement effects. So ultimately we can certainly agree with the objectives of adopting a more ambitious discipline, as far as packaging is concerned. Still, adequate flexibility must be ensured about the necessary tools to add to the efforts that each nation has made in these years to adapt to an improvement in waste", concludes Lollobrigida.