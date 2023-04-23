G7, Lollobrigida: basis for balance in international relations. Next year Italian presidency height of challenges. Miyazaki’s actions

"The G7 in Miyazaki, organised by Japan, represents a solid basis for ensuring a balance in international relations. Next year Italy will have the honour and responsibility of leading the G7 of Agriculture Ministers. We will work to rise to the challenges on innovation, research, investment in young people, environmental, economic and social sustainability'. This was said by the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry Francesco Lollobrigida, speaking at a press conference in Miyazaki, at the close of the G7 held on 22 and 23 April in Japan.

"I really appreciated the young people from the agricultural high schools who had the ability to convey, with their words and their looks, the will to continue the tradition of their ancestors. At the same time, however, they are able to combine this objective with the development of those technologies that can ensure greater productivity and sustainability, and maintain a high standard of food and nutrition. Many Japanese companies have represented to us high levels of quality, development, research, attention and promotion of excellent products,' added Minister Lollobrigida.

'The will to continue to work alongside Ukraine, as we have done until now with great unity, to make it free again has emerged. We are ready to rebuild what Russian aggression has destroyed, uprooting the elements of a reality that was travelling towards economic growth. Finally, I hope that at the next G7 we can give an operational response to the economic progress of developing nations. Africa has territories that would have great potential but that over time have been poorly exploited and the people who inhabit them have not been put in a position to make full use of them to create wealth. We can no longer allow the peoples of those countries to be forced to emigrate because of poverty. Emigration must be a free choice not a necessity to survive hunger'.

Miyazaki Actions

We, the G7 Agriculture Ministers, will actively work as members of the international community to achieve more productive, resilient and sustainable agricultural and food systems, bearing in mind the discussion we had in Miyazaki, which includes, although not exhaustive, the following points:

- To address short-term challenges, such as Russia's illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, natural disasters and infectious diseases, at the same time focus on the longer-term goals of reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net zero and to halt and reverse biodiversity loss while providing food for the growing global population, leaving no one behind.

- Diversify supply chains by exploring ways to enhance local, regional and global food systems, making sustainable use of existing national agricultural resources and facilitating trade.

- Commit to fair, open, transparent, predictable, non-discriminatory and trade-based rules and avoid unjustified restrictive measures on exports.

- Improve the sustainability of agri-food systems, through the implementation of a wide range of innovations and the promotion of sustainable agricultural practices.

- Intensify efforts to reform or reorient agricultural policies to achieve positive environmental outcomes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

- Strengthen the 'One Health' approach and promote measures against antimicrobial resistance, transboundary animal diseases and plant pests.

- Reduce food loss and waste, promote healthy diets and improve access to information on the agricultural and food products they choose and buy.

- Support rural revitalisation through income diversification along with agriculture, e.g. sustainable forest management for timber and other products, as well as agricultural tourism and improved public infrastructure.

- To promote research and development, expand and disseminate new and existing technologies and practices, including further digitisation, that meet local needs and situations.

- To promote training, extension services, knowledge sharing and education, as well as equal access to finance, especially for young people, women and under-represented groups.

- Further strengthen collaboration between government and the private sector, farmers and all other actors and develop an enabling environment that facilitates responsible private sector investment in agriculture and food systems.

- Promote the continued transition to sustainable agricultural supply chains and increase our support for sustainable supply chains that decouple agricultural production from deforestation and forest degradation.