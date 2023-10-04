Madrid, Lollobrigida: promoting Sistema Italia in the world

"Thanks to the entrepreneurs who, even here, represent the best of Italy, which we want to defend". These were the words of the Minister of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry, Francesco Lollobrigida, at the inauguration of the ICE stand at Fruit Attraction in Madrid, where he also met exhibitors from Italy.

"Together with ICE, we are promoting our country in a strategic way, without neglecting market analysis and promotion, also thanks to these pavilions, which give visibility to Italian products and are able to represent each territory at its best. We are aware that, beyond our borders, the Italian brand is immediately associated with quality", added the Minister.

"It is important to let those who buy in the world know about the authenticity of our products and to emphasise the importance of not confusing them with those that are not part of our production chain and that are passed off as being Italian," concluded Minister Lollobrigida.

The day of meetings on Tuesday 3 October, organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry at the Italian stand at Conxemar 2023, opened with a discussion on the challenges and opportunities of modern fisheries and aquaculture, from processing to marketing, through to sustainability and food security.

From the speeches it emerged that there is a need for mediation with European policies in order to create management plans that can reconcile economic, social and environmental aspects, also thanks to direct confrontation with producer organisations and their cooperation.

Among the common objectives is the desire to promote information and knowledge about the seafood product, its characteristics and seasonality, and to train professionals who have the appropriate skills to deal with the market.

If the pandemic has led to the creation of direct supply chains with zero kilometres, which have been able to enhance local fish resources, as in the case of bluefish, others, such as that of bluefin tuna, have yet to be created, solving the problems associated with its processing in Italy.

The event is financed by the EMFF 2014-2020 - European Maritime and Fisheries Fund.