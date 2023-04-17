Wine, Journal of the American Medical Association: moderate alcohol intake not significantly associated with all-cause mortality risk. Studies involving more than 4.8 million participants

An important study published on April 2, the opening day at Vinitaly, leads to a Copernican revolution of what has been said so far on the use of alcohol.

According to the Journal of the American Medical Association (Jama), the most important US medical publication, there is no health effect for an adult man who drinks up to two full glasses of wine daily (and one for women), evaluated in terms of all-cause mortality compared to a non-drinker.

Above two glasses a day, the question changes significantly. These are the results of research conducted on five million people.

It is essential to underline the absolute absence of conflict of interest of the authors whose affiliation is:

Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research, University of Victoria, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada (Zhao, Stockwell, Naimi, Churchill, Sherk); Department of Psychology, University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth, Hampshire, United Kingdom (Clay).

Giovanni Spera, President of the Italian Society for the Study of Eating Disorders & Obesity (SISDCA) points out that this study is a review/meta-analysis that overall examines the eating behavior of almost 5 million people.

Below AGRICOLAE publishes the study in pdf:

The research concluded: In this updated systematic review and meta-analysis, low or moderate daily alcohol intake was not significantly associated with risk of all-cause mortality, whereas an increased risk was evident at higher levels of alcohol consumption. high, starting with lower levels for women than for men