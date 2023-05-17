Drinking red wine reduces mortality by up to 11 percent.

Sistema Italia was ahead of its time: first with red meat, then with wine. Going through the labeling system. Science is proving right the policy conducted in recent years by Italy which has been the forerunner and guide in Europe and in the world. It is now up to European policy to follow the dictates of science.

In a study just published by the authoritative BMC scientific journal, BMC Medical Education (intended for the training of health professionals, including undergraduate, postgraduate and continuing education) entitled: "Change in habitual intakes of flavonoid-rich foods and mortality in US males and females" shows that inducing the middle-aged American population to change their eating habits by increasing the consumption of foods rich in flavonoids - including red wine - significantly reduces the risk of early mortality".

PREMISE:

In observational studies, higher intakes of flavonoid-rich foods and beverages are associated with a lower risk of chronic disease and mortality. However, the associations between intake changes and mortality remain unclear. OBJECTIVE: To evaluate associations between 8-year changes in intake of individual flavonoid-rich foods and a composite measure (termed "flavodiet") of foods and beverages known to be primarily responsible for flavonoid intake. and subsequent total and cause-specific mortality.

We evaluated the associations between 8-year changes in intake of individual flavonoid-rich foods and a new "flavodiet" score and all-cause and specific-cause mortality. We included 55,786 females from the Nurses' Health Study (NHS) and 29,800 males from the Health Professionals Follow-up Study (HPFS), with no chronic disease at baseline, in our analyses. Using multivariable adjusted Cox proportional hazards models, we examined associations between 8-year changes in flavonoid-rich food intake and flavodiet score and subsequent 6-year mortality risk with a 2-year delay, adjusting for basic recruitment. Data were pooled using fixed effects meta-analyses.

There were 15,293 NHS deaths and 8988 HPFS deaths documented between 1986 and 2018. For blueberries, red wine and peppers, a 5%, 4% and 9% lower risk of mortality was observed, respectively, for each increase in intake of 3.5 servings/week, while for tea, a 3% lower risk was observed for each increase of 7 servings/week [Pooled HR (95% CI) for blueberries; 0.95 (0.91, 0.99); red wine: 0.96 (0.93, 0.99); peppers: 0.91 (0.88, 0.95); and tea: 0.97 (0.95, 0.98)]. In contrast, a 3.5 serving/week increase in intake of onions and grapefruit plus grapefruit juice was associated with a higher risk of total mortality, of 5% and 6%, respectively. A 3-serving-per-day increase in diet flavo score was associated with an 8% lower risk of total mortality [Pooled HR: 0.92 (0.89, 0.96)] and a 13% lower risk of neurological mortality [Pooled HR: 0.87 (0.79, 0.97)], after multivariable adjustments.

CONCLUSIONS OF THE SCIENTIFIC DISCUSSION

Encouraging increased intake of specific flavonoid-rich foods and beverages, particularly tea, cranberries, red wine, and bell peppers, even in middle age, may reduce the risk of early mortality.

Specifically, 15,293 deaths (including 3401 CVD deaths, 3530 cancer deaths, 1282 respiratory deaths and 2475 neurological deaths) were documented in the NHS over 843,190 person-years of follow-up and 8988 deaths (including 2634 deaths from CVD, 2345 cancer deaths, 677 respiratory deaths, and 828 neurological deaths) in HPFS over 423,565 person-years of follow-up.

Table 1 shows participant characteristics based on the 8-year change in flavodiet score from 1986 to 1994. From 1986 to 1994, the number of participants who increased their intake of flavonoid-rich foods was more than decreased intake in both cohorts (Table 1). Although body weight tended to increase over the follow-up for all participants, those who increased their intake of flavonoid-rich foods the most appeared to be healthier as they had, on average, less body weight gain and a greater increase in both energy intake and physical activity compared with participants who had decreased intake of flavonoid-rich foods.

Participants who maintained a similar level of intake of flavonoid-rich foods were more likely to be current smokers than those who increased or decreased their intakes. Mean intakes of most flavonoid-rich foods remained stable over time (1986 to 2010), except for intakes of blueberries, tea, and red wine, which tended to increase in both cohorts, and intakes of citrus fruits ( orange and grapefruit) and their juices, which tended to decrease.

In pooled-adjusted multivariable analyses, compared with participants whose intakes remained relatively stable, those with the largest increases in intakes of tea, red wine, and peppers had a 5%, 11%, and 5% lower risk of total mortality, respectively. 6% [pooled HR (95% CI) for tea: 0.95 (0.92, 0.98); red wine: 0.89 (0.84, 0.95); and peppers: 0.94 (0.90, 0.98); Table 2].